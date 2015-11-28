Tyson Fury in action against Wladimir Klitschko during the fightReuters / Kai PfaffenbachLivepic

DUESSELDORF, Germany Tyson Fury caused a huge boxing upset on Saturday, stunning Wladimir Klitschko with a points victory to snatch the champion's four titles and become the first Briton to hold a world heavyweight crown since 2011.

Undefeated Fury, who improved his record to 25-0 and now has the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, was never troubled by the 39-year-old Ukrainian who suffered his first loss in 11 years.

Quick, despite his 2.06 metres, the 27-year-old contender was better from the start, landing left-right combinations with Klitschko, not used to fighting taller men than him, struggling with Fury's reach.

"I worked for six months for this in the gym, it's a dream come true," Fury said in a ringside interview while draped in his new world title belts and unable to hold back the tears.

Klitschko managed to get close with a few good left jabs in the second round but Fury landed a powerful right, pushing the Ukrainian back.

Fury, changing between southpaw and orthodox stance, kept chipping away at Klitschko's defences with his combinations and by the eighth round the champion was bleeding from a cheek wound.

Fury, who shed 32 kilos in five months to get in shape for the fight, landed a bruising left uppercut in the ninth that wounded Klitschko's right eye.

Sensing the title slipping away, Klitschko threw everything he had in the final round for a knockout but ended up losing on all three of the judges' scorecards.

(This version of the story corrects the year in the first paragraph.)

