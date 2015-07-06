Bayern keeper Neuer out for two matches with foot injury
BERLIN Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss the club's next two league matches due a training ground injury that required minor surgery, the German champions said on Thursday.
LONDON Unbeaten British boxer Tyson Fury will get a shot at the world heavyweight title in October after agreeing terms for a meeting with champion Wladimir Klitschko.
The 39-year-old Ukrainian's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO crowns will be on the line when the pair meet in the German city of Duesseldorf.
"Don't matter where this fight is, Ukraine, Deutschland, Japan, it will be the same outcome," Fury said on his Twitter account on Monday. "The Gypsy King will come out of this fight as the best heavyweight on the planet."
The 26-year-old has a 24-0 record while Klitschko has not lost for 11 years.
"Done deal," said Klitschko on his Twitter account. "Looking forward to the fight on October 24th."
(Reporting by Douglas Beattie, editing by Tony Jimenez)
MUMBAI India captain Virat Kohli believes his post-match comments in Dharamsala regarding his friendship with Australian players has been "blown way out of proportion" and clarified they were directed only at a couple of individuals.