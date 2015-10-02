Boxing - Wladimir Klitschko & Tyson Fury Head-to-Head Press Conference - Hilton Syon Park, Brentford, Middlesex - 23/9/15Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury (R) go head to head during the press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

LONDON World heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko's bout against Briton Tyson Fury has been rearranged for Nov. 28 after the Ukrainian was given the green light to fight following a calf injury.

Klitschko said in a statement on his website (www.klitschko.com) on Friday that the bout would take place in Duesseldorf at the end of November, five weeks after the fight was originally scheduled.

"My injury will heal quickly enough for me to enter the ring on Nov. 28," said the Ukrainian who postponed the fight last week after tearing a calf tendon in training.

"I will promptly continue my training camp preparations and, of course, I am very happy to still be fighting this year especially for my fans who have already bought their tickets."

The 39-year-old Klitschko's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO crowns will be on the line when the pair finally get into the ring.

Klitschko has not lost for 11 years and has a record of 64 wins and three defeats while the 26-year-old Fury is unbeaten at 24-0.

