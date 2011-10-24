Boxing World Championship title belts held by heavyweight boxing title holder Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine (not pictured) are displayed at a news conference in Paris October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Heavyweight boxing title holder Vladimir Klitschko (R) of Ukraine and Jean-Marc Mormeck of France shake hands during a news conference in Paris October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Heavyweight boxing title holder Vladimir Klitschko (L) of Ukraine poses with his championship belts alongside France's Jean-Marc Mormeck during a news conference in Paris October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko expects a Tyson-like challenge from next opponent Jean-Marc Mormeck but says no amount of planning will help the Frenchman when the two get into the ring.

Ukrainian Klitschko, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO and WBA belts, will look to clinch his 50th knockout from 60 professional bouts when he takes on the former cruiserweight world champion on December 10 at the Esprit Arena in Duesseldorf, Germany.

"He (Mormeck) is serious about this fight, he knows what he is talking about," Klitschko, who beat Briton David Haye in his previous bout, told a joint news conference at Paris City Hall on Monday.

"I would compare him with Mike Tyson; he is never going backwards like David Haye (did)," added Klitschko, who is expected to bring a 15-kilogram advantage into the ring.

Mormeck also faced Haye in 2007, sending the Briton to the canvas before eventually being knocked out in the seventh round in a fight that caught Klitschko's attention.

"He knocked him down. It's something I could not do," said Klitschko, whose older brother Vitaly holds the WBC belt.

Mormeck, who moved up to the heavyweight class in December 2009 after a two-year break from the sport, said Klitschko was vulnerable, but the 35-year-old Ukrainian has heard it all before.

"Everyone has a plan, until they get hit," Klitschko added.

Mormeck, 39, will prepare partly with Kevin Rooney, who was Mike Tyson's trainer from 1985 to 1988.

"He (Klitschko) has something that I want and I have to break his face to get it," the French fighter said.

"I know that he does not like to be hit. I have said it already and I mean it, he has a glass chin."

Klitschko replied: "I will find out what your chin is made of."

(Editing by Toby Davis)