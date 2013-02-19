Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Eight-time world champion Floyd Mayweather has left HBO in favour of a 30-month, six-fight deal with Showtime and its parent company CBS in what is being called the richest pact in boxing history.
Financial terms of the deal between the undefeated boxer and Showtime/CBS, announced on Tuesday in a statement by Mayweather Promotions, were not disclosed.
In making the announcement, Mayweather also confirmed a May 4 fight with Robert Guerrero which will mark the fighter's Showtime debut.
Widely recognized as boxing's top pound-for-pound fighter, Mayweather (43-0, 26 KOs) has been a part of boxing's four biggest non-heavyweight pay-per-view events.
The 35-year-old fighter was listed as the highest paid athlete in 2012 by Forbes after earning $85 million (55 million pounds) from two fights against Victor Ortiz and Miguel Cotto. Filipino southpaw Manny Pacquiao ranked second with earnings of $62 million.
According to the statement, Mayweather averages more than 1 million pay-per-view buys per event, the highest of any boxer, and if all six fights take place it could result in the richest individual athlete deal in all of sports.
