Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. celebrates his victory over Marcos Maidana of Argentina following their WBC/WBA welterweight unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Undefeated welterweight Floyd Mayweather Jr., widely regarded as the world's top pound-for-pound boxer, announced on Thursday that he will return to the ring in September for a re-match with Argentina's Marcos Maidana.

"#Mayhem Mayweather vs. Maidana 2 September 13, 2014 MGM Grand in Las Vegas Live on Showtime PPV," five-division world champion Mayweather tweeted.

American Mayweather improved his perfect professional record to 46-0 with a majority decision victory over Maidana to unify two world titles in their first fight in Las Vegas on May 4.

With that win, Mayweather added the hard-hitting Argentine's World Boxing Association belt to his own World Boxing Council title.

However, Maidana made a fast start in that bout, launching a blizzard of punches and trapping his opponent against the ropes at every turn in the first few rounds.

Though Mayweather went on to dominate the second half of that contest, Maidana felt he had done enough to get the decision at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"I definitely feel like I won this fight. Floyd did not fight like a man, like I expected him to," Maidana (35-4, 31 KOs) told reporters afterwards.

Mayweather exuded confidence while awaiting the decision, with one judge ruling the fight a 114-114 draw while the other two scored the bout 117-111 and 116-112 in his favour.

"This was a tough, competitive fight, what the fans want to see," the American (46-0, 26 KOs) told a post-fight interviewer in the ring.

"Normally I go out there, I box, I move. Finally, I was in a tough, competitive fight. He's a tough competitor and we gave the fans what they wanted to see.

"If the fans want to see it again, we'll do it again."

