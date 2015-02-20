Injured Cavendish out of Paris-Roubaix
PARIS Briton Mark Cavendish has been ruled out of Sunday's Paris-Roubaix one-day race with an ankle injury, his Dimension Data team said on Wednesday.
The long awaited mega bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, which has been more than five years in the making, will take place in Las Vegas on May 2, Mayweather announced on Friday.
A duel between the defence-minded Mayweather and the aggressive Pacquiao, the biggest drawcards of their generation, has been savoured by boxing fans, if only to decide the mythical title of the world's best pound-for-pound fighter.
"What the world has been waiting for has arrived," American Mayweather, who has a perfect record of 47-0 with 26 knockouts, said on the social networking website Shots. "Mayweather vs. Pacquiao on May 2, 2015 is a done deal.
"I promised the fans we would get this done, and we did. We will make history on May 2nd. Don't miss it! This is the signed contract from both fighters."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Steve Keating)
PARIS Briton Mark Cavendish has been ruled out of Sunday's Paris-Roubaix one-day race with an ankle injury, his Dimension Data team said on Wednesday.
HELSINKI European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
AARHUS, Denmark Former senior World Anti-Doping Agency official David Howman was appointed on Wednesday as head of the newly established Athletics Integrity Unit to battle doping and corruption amid a drop in the sport's popularity.