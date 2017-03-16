UFC fight promoter Dana White speaks on behalf of his friend, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LOS ANGELES UFC President Dana White will not stand in lightweight champion Conor McGregor's way if the Irishman agrees terms to a much-hyped crossover bout with boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather, a former five-division boxing champion who retired undefeated at 49-0 in 2015, has said he was coming out of retirement to take on mixed martial arts fighter McGregor, who has been challenging the American for months.

"It doesn’t make a lot of sense for my business, but I would never keep Conor from making that kind of money," White said in a video interview posted on entertainment news website TMZ.

"He obviously has a lot of opportunities right now. Tony Ferguson is out there, the Floyd Mayweather thing is out there, we’ll see how this thing plays out."

Mayweather has asked for a guaranteed $100 million to make the fight happen, with $15 million going to McGregor, while White has talked of $25 million to each plus pay-per-view money.

The pair will also have to agree to a format which Mayweather insisted would be straight boxing when interviewed by British media over the weekend.

