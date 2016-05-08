May 7, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Canelo Alvarez (red shorts) punches Amir Khan (maroon shorts) during their middleweight boxing title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

May 7, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Amir Khan (maroon shorts) punches Canelo Alvarez (red shorts) during their middleweight boxing title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

May 7, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Amir Khan (maroon shorts) dodges a punch from Canelo Alvarez (red shorts) during their middleweight boxing title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

Boxing - Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v Amir Khan WBC Middleweight Title - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, United States of America - 7/5/16Canelo Alvarez and Amir Khan in actionAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

May 7, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Canelo Alvarez poses for a photo after defeating Amir Khan during their middleweight boxing title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

Boxing - Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v Amir Khan WBC Middleweight Title - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, United States of America - 7/5/16The referee declares the fight over after Amir Khan is knocked downAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

May 7, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Canelo Alvarez (red shorts) knocks out Amir Khan (maroon shorts) during their middleweight boxing title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez landed a devastating right hook to knock out Amir Khan in the sixth round and claim the WBC middleweight title clash in Las Vegas on Saturday.

After even opening rounds, Mexican Alvarez closed it at 2:37 in the sixth when he feigned a left jab before delivering a rattling hook to knock his British opponent cold.

Khan, 29, came to his senses well after the bout had been decided and was taken to the hospital. He later tweeted out a photo assuring he was fine.

"Im okay everyone, that's boxing for you, congrats to @Canelo monster punch, much love to all the fans!" tweeted Khan, who moved up two weight divisions to take on Alvarez.

Alvarez said he proved he was much more than just raw power.

"Like I said from the beginning, I knew he was very fast and knew it would be competitive in the beginning," he told reporters. "But I knew time would come to my favor, and you saw that.

"Many people focus on my power and talk to my power but I have many more qualities in the ring. I like to surprise everyone."

The former WBA and WBC super welterweight champion, who lost both world titles on a majority decision to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013, entered the night as a heavy favorite but Khan (31-4, 19 knockouts) seemed to control the first couple of rounds with his hand speed.

The Mexican power-puncher caught up with Khan in the third round and began to cut off the ring and push his opponent against the ropes. In the fifth, Khan absorbed a left hook and sustained a cut over his right eye.

It all led to the crushing closer where 25-year-old Alvarez again showed the brute strength that has now carried him to a record of 47-1-1 with 33 knockouts.

Following the fight, Alvarez invited WBA-IBF champion Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin into the ring, fuelling the growing clamour for a clash between the two.

"I'll fight him right now. Let's put the gloves on and get in there with him," Alvarez said.

"I fear no one in this sport."

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)