Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
COPENHAGEN Danish boxer Brian Nielsen hopes to fight on despite facing major surgery to replace both hips.
"I am well aware that I'm a very old man and it will soon be ‘over and out‘...but I'd like one or two more fights before it's all over," the 47-year-old heavyweight told Denmark's TV2 ahead of surgery planned for Wednesday.
"But it's not just me who decides, the family will also have something to say. I haven't discussed it with the doctors, it's not necessary."
Nielsen's last outing in the ring ended in a defeat by Evander Holyfield in May 2011 in Copenhagen in a WBF heavyweight title bout.
The Dane, who boasts a professional record of 64 wins in 67 fights, said he will know soon after his operation whether a comeback will be possible or not.
"If I'm not back on my feet after a month, it's over. But that's not how it'll be - I'll be up again after a week," Nielsen said.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
MELBOURNE Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.