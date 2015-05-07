Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines keeps his eyes on Floyd Mayweather, Jr. of the U.S. in the third round during their welterweight WBO, WBC and WBA (Super) title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LOS ANGELES Manny Pacquiao underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder on Wednesday, just days after his loss to Floyd Mayweather in the so-called "Fight of the Century".

Surgeon Neal ElAttrache, who performed the operation to repair a torn rotator cuff, said he could "not be more pleased with the results" and expects Pacquiao to recover fully.

Pacquiao, the former eight-division world champion, lost a unanimous decision to Mayweather in Las Vegas last weekend in the richest prize fight in boxing history. The Filipino southpaw entered the fight with a shoulder injury that was suffered during preparation for the bout. The Nevada State Athletic Commission could fine or suspend Pacquiao for failing to disclose the injury. The non disclosure could also lead to possible lawsuits from boxing fans who may feel cheated after paying record sums for tickets in the MGM Grand Garden Arena or pay-for-view (PPV).

Some of the ringside spots in the 16,800-seat arena demanded up to $350,000 on resale site StubHub, while a record $300 million or more is expected in PPV revenue.

Talks over a potential rematch between Mayweather (48-0) and Pacquiao (57-6-2), once his health resumes, have already began, according to media reports.

