Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines connects with a punch from WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas of Las Vegas during their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines punches WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas of Las Vegas during their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines punches at WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas of Las Vegas during their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

A Filipino fan cheers as he watches a public screening of the WBO welterweight title boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and Jessie Vargas, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Filipino fans cheer as they watch a public screening of the WBO welterweight title boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and Jessie Vargas, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Filipino fans cheer as they watch a public screening of the WBO welterweight title boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and Jessie Vargas, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Filipino fans cheer as they watch a public screening of the WBO welterweight title boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and Jessie Vargas, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Filipino boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao (R) and Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa show to the media Pacquiao's boxing winning belt during a news conference upon arrival, after winning WBO welterweight bout with Jessie Vargas, at Ninoy Aquino International airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila in the Philippines, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Filipino boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao (R) points to a wound on his head from a WBO welterweight bout with Jessie Vargas, upon arrival at Ninoy Aquino International airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila in the Philippines, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas (L) of Las Vegas gets hit with a punch from Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao celebrates his victory over WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas following their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. Filipino trainer Buboy Fernandez is at lower right. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines poses with referee Kenny Bayless following his victory over WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines prays in a corner following his fight against WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Filipino boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao speaks during a news conference upon arrival, after winning WBO welterweight bout with Jessie Vargas, at Ninoy Aquino International airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila in the Philippines, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines battles with WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas of Las Vegas during their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines jabs WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas during their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates after defeating Jessie Vargas of Las Vegas to become WBO welterweight champion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/L.E. Baskow

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines gets ready for the start of a round during his title fight against WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Filipino boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao raises his boxing winning belt during a news conference upon arrival, after winning WBO welterweight bout with Jessie Vargas, at Ninoy Aquino International airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila in the Philippines, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas (L) of Las Vegas takes a hit from Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

MANILA With another world title won, Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao touched down in Manila on Tuesday keen to get back to the real work of politics.

The 37-year-old senator claimed the WBO welterweight title with a unanimous points victory over American Jessie Vargas in Las Vegas on Saturday, his first bout since April.

"I went back after the fight because there is still work at the office and I'm excited to get back to work," Pacquiao, wearing a flower garland, told reporters at the airport alongside Philippine National Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa.

"So boxing is done, set aside for now, and just focus on work."

The southpaw, winner of world titles in eight different weight divisions and the first sitting senator to win a world boxing championship, has not ruled out fighting again.

The former congressman, who has a 59-6-2 win-loss-draw record, said after Saturday's bout that he would like a rematch with retired American Floyd Mayweather Junior who beat him last year.

(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston)