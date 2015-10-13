Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao smiles as he speaks to the media after watching the exhibition of Philippine Gold ''Treasures of Forgotten Kingdoms'' in New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Manny Pacquiao will be ready to return to the ring by next March, the Filipino boxer said on Monday while in New York to accept an award.

Pacquiao is recovering from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff following his defeat to Floyd Mayweather in May.

Winner of world titles in eight different weight classes, the 36-year-old Pacquiao said earlier this month that he is eyeing one final fight next year before retiring.

"My shoulder is 80 to 90 percent healed and I believe I can start training in November or December so I can fight early next year," Pacquiao told the New York Daily News while preparing to be honoured by the Asia Society on Tuesday.

Pacquiao had formerly expressed interest in a rematch with Mayweather following a fight that did not meet expectations.

Mayweather has said he is now retired after he improved to 49-0 last month.

Pacquiao was asked about possibly facing British fighter Amir Khan as his potential next opponent, but was non-committal.

