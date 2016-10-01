Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
LONDON Scottish boxer Mike Towell has died in hospital after the 25-year-old suffered serious injuries in a welterweight bout in Glasgow on Thursday.
Towell was knocked down in the opening round of his bout by Welshman Dale Evans and referee Victor Loughlin eventually stopped the contest in the fifth. The Dundee fighter received treatment in the ring before being taken to hospital
St Andrews Sporting Club, which organised the fight, said early on Saturday that Towell had died.
"Within the last hour Mike Towell passed away - he will always be in our hears #RIPIronMike," it said on Twitter.
After the fight, Evans released a statement saying he was "devastated" to see Towell being taken from the ring on a stretcher.
"The aftermath of the fight is so hard to take in but I just want people to know that every thought I have today is with Mike Towell's family," he said.
"He is a true warrior who has brought such excitement to Scottish boxing."
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not give preferential treatment to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema who is under renewed scrutiny following a run of one league goal in the last three months.