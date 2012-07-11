Former WBA and IBF super lightweight champion Amir Khan of Britain shadow boxes during a workout at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Amir Khan has had his WBA super-lightweight title reinstated ahead of his fight against WBC champion Danny Garcia in Las Vegas, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Khan lost his WBA and IBF light-welterweight titles to Lamont Peterson in controversial circumstances last December.

"Justice has been done," Khan, was quoted as saying on the Sky Sports website (www1.skysports.com).

"I'm glad the WBA are reinstating me as champion, it means I walk into this fight as world champion," said the 25-year-old, who fights undefeated American Garcia on Saturday.

"There is a chance to win the WBC belt as well but not only that, the Ring magazine title will be on the line as well."

Khan lost his WBA and IBF belts to Peterson on a split decision after having been docked two points by the referee for pushing.

A rematch, scheduled for May, was called off after Peterson failed a drugs test for testosterone in an unscheduled dope test conducted by the Las Vega-based Voluntary Anti-Doping Association in March.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Writing by Alison Wildey in London; Editing by Frank Pingue)