British boxer Dereck Chisora arrives for the WBA heavyweight world championship fight between Alexander Povetkin of Russia and Marco Huck of Germany in Stuttgart February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

British heavyweight Dereck Chisora was banned indefinitely by the World Boxing Council (WBC) on Tuesday for "one of the worst behaviours ever by a professional boxer."

Chisora, beaten by WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko in Munich earlier this month, was involved in an ugly post-match brawl with fellow British fighter David Haye.

"The WBC is imposing a serious fine to be finally determined after a hearing to be held under the supervision of our counsel representative attorney Stephen Beverly," the organisation said in a statement.

"The WBC will ... declare an indefinite suspension against fighting again for a WBC title while demanding Chisora take an anger management medical treatment after which his suspension will be reconsidered."

Chisora was questioned by German police before being released over his brawl with Haye, the former world heavyweight champion who lost to Klitschko's brother Vladimir in July.

Haye had been attending the bout and news conference as a television pundit.

He exchanged words with Klitschko's manager Bernd Boente and Chisora and the incident degenerated when Chisora got up to confront his fellow Briton and the pair traded blows.

Haye's manager Adam Booth suffered a cut head during the brawl.

Chisora also slapped Vitali in the face before his points defeat in the title fight and spat water at the face of his younger brother Vladimir who holds the WBO, IBF, WBA and IBO crowns during the pre-fight ceremonies.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)