British boxer Dereck Chisora arrives for the WBA heavyweight world championship fight between Alexander Povetkin of Russia and Marco Huck of Germany in Stuttgart February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

LONDON British heavyweight Dereck Chisora was banned indefinitely by the World Boxing Council (WBC) on Tuesday for what the organisation called "one of the worst behaviours ever by a professional."

Chisora, beaten on points by WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko in Munich earlier this month, was involved in an ugly brawl with fellow countryman David Haye at the post-match news conference.

"The WBC is imposing a serious fine to be finally determined after a hearing to be held under the supervision of our counsel representative attorney Stephen Beverly," the organisation said in a statement.

"The WBC ... declares an indefinite suspension against fighting again for a WBC title while demanding Chisora take an anger management medical treatment after which his suspension will be reconsidered."

The boxer was questioned by German police before being released over his brawl with Haye, the former world heavyweight champion who lost to Klitschko's brother Vladimir in July.

Haye had been attending the bout and news conference as a television pundit.

He exchanged words with Klitschko's manager Bernd Boente and Chisora and the row degenerated when Chisora got up to confront his fellow Briton and the pair traded blows.

Haye's manager Adam Booth suffered a cut head during the brawl.

During the post-bout fracas Chisora was heard to say he would "shoot and burn" Haye.

SLAP IN FACE

Chisora also slapped Klitschko on the cheek at the weigh-in and spat water into the face of the Ukrainian's younger brother Vladimir, who holds the WBO, IBF, WBA and IBO crowns, during the pre-fight ceremonies.

Haye is wanted for questioning by German police over his part in the altercation.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) has ordered Chisora to appear at a hearing on March 14 to explain his actions.

"I have let my family, my team and worst of all the sport I love down," Chisora said in a statement last week. "I acknowledge my actions were totally unprofessional with or without provocation.

"Now, with a cool head and the benefit of hindsight, my actions were regrettable to say the least and I am deeply embarrassed."

Haye said he fled Germany quickly due to death threats he received from Chisora before adding he would "happily assist the boxing authorities with any investigation they wish to launch."

"I realise I am no angel - and don't mind a bit of professional trash-talk to help raise boxing's profile - but, during my 21 years in the sport, I have never been involved in, or even witnessed, such a serious fracas," said Haye.

"It goes without saying I am bitterly disappointed to have been a part of what transpired."

The BBBC's general secretary Robert Smith said Chisora and Haye, who retired in October, could face life bans.

"It's a possibility," Smith told the BBC in the aftermath of the scenes. "The board have many powers. They can fine, they can suspend and they can withdraw a licence."

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)