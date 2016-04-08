Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
LONDON British heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury will defend his titles against Wladimir Klitschko, the man he deposed, in Manchester on July 9, according to his camp.
"9th July @Tyson_Fury vs Klitschko is coming to Manchester, UK. Official announcement coming 12 noon." Fury's uncle and trainer Peter posted on Twitter on Friday.
Fury stunned Ukrainian Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November to win the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, although he has since relinquished the IBF title which fellow Briton Anthony Joshua and American Charles Martin fight for in London on Saturday.
Klitschko had been world champion since 2006 when he was beaten on points by Fury, who is unbeaten in 25 professional fights - 18 of them won by knockout.
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
SYDNEY Australia need a clear strategy to keep Virat Kohli in check and refrain from getting into verbal confrontations with the India captain during the four-test series starting this month, former batsman Mike Hussey has said.