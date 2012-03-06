SINGAPORE Undefeated WBA super world featherweight champion Chris John will defend his title against Shoji Kimura of Japan in May at Marina Bay Sands casino in Singapore.

Casino officials said in a statement on Tuesday that the fight was booked for May 5 and would be held at the Sands Expo and convention centre.

Indonesian John has a proud record of 46 wins and two draws from his 48 fights with 22 of those victories coming by knockout.

Undoubtedly talented, John has a victory over multiple weight world champion Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico on his resume and will be a heavy favourite to defend his title for the 16th time against his 34-year-old opponent who has a 24-4-2 record.

Despite being revered at home, John has struggled for global recognition having opted to fight mostly in Asia and resisting calls to have more bouts in America.

