KIEV Ukraine's Vitaly Klitschko has dismissed an appeal by Manuel Charr over his defeat in Saturday's WBC world heavyweight title fight, saying the German would have been "horizontal" in two more rounds.

The 41-year-old Klitschko retained his title in Moscow when the referee stopped the contest in the fourth round after Charr sustained a deep cut above his right eye.

The 27-year-old challenger, who had a 21-0 record with 11 knockouts going into the fight, was furious and kicked and punched the ropes in frustration over the decision.

Klitschko, who is now focusing on a career in politics at the head of his Udar (Punch) party, said on Tuesday that Charr had little chance of successfully appealing.

"So now he is appealing ... what is he trying to prove?" asked Klitschko at a news conference at which he outlined plans for his party's campaign in an October parliamentary election.

"I also could start legal action and be dissatisfied because in one more round, two at the most, Charr would not have been able to move. He would have been in a horizontal state," he said.

Klitschko, who has held the WBC title since 2004 and has won 40 of his 45 victories on knockouts, dodged a question over whether the Moscow contest would be his last fight.

"I think I will be able to give a separate answer to this at some point - but not today," he said.

(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Mark Meadows)