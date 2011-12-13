World heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko of Ukraine speaks during a ceremony to thank his team in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BERLIN WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko will fight Britain's Dereck Chisora on February 18 at the Olympiahalle in Munich, the Ukrainian said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Chisora was twice scheduled to fight Vitali's younger brother Vladimir, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles, but the Ukrainian pulled out injured both times.

"Chisora has shown, not only in his last fight which he lost, that he is comfortable with bigger opponents," Klitschko said in a statement.

"I have been warned and I will prepare meticulously and will not be distracted by big talk," said Klitschko, who has said he will retire after a few more fights.

Vitali, 40, knocked out Poland's Tomasz Adamek in his last fight on September 10 while Chisora was beaten on a split decision by Robert Helenius in a European title challenge on December 3.

Chisora also lost his British and Commonwealth titles to compatriot Tyson Fury in July.

"I will show Vitali Klitschko that his time is up and will send him into retirement," Chisora said.

"If his younger brother then dares to face me in the ring then I will bring all title belts to London."

