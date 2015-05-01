May 1, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather reacts during weigh-ins for the upcoming boxing fight against Manny Pacquiao (not pictured) at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS Manny Pacquiao weighed in one pound lighter than American Floyd Mayweather after the Filipino was welcomed by deafening cheers from his supporters on the eve of Saturday's hotly anticipated welterweight showdown.

Pacquiao, 57-5-2 (38 knockouts), tipped the scales at 145 pounds in front of a massive crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena where fans purchased $10 tickets to gain entry.

Undefeated Mayweather, 47-0 (26 KOs), a 2-1 favourite for what has been billed as the 'Fight of the Century', was weighed second, hitting the scales at 146 pounds for the scheduled 12-round megabout.

The showdown between the two best boxers of their generation has been more than five years in the making and is expected to be the biggest-grossing prize fight of all time.

(Ediitng by Gene Cherry)