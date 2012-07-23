LOS ANGELES Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting July 20, led by "The Dark Knight Rises" at No. 1, according to final figures released by Hollywood's film studios on Monday.

1 (*) The Dark Knight Rises....................$160.8 million

2 (1) Ice Age: Continental Drift ..............$ 20.4 million

3 (2) The Amazing Spider-Man...................$ 10.8 million

4 (3) Ted......................................$ 10.0 million

5 (4) Brave....................................$ 6.0 million

6 (6) Magic Mike...............................$ 4.2 million

7 (5) Savages..................................$ 3.3 million

8 (7) Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection.$ 2.2 million

9 (9) Moonrise Kingdom ........................$ 1.8 million

10(11) To Rome With Love........................$ 1.4 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Amazing Spider-Man..........................$228.6 million

Brave...........................................$208.7 million

Ted.............................................$180.4 million

The Dark Knight Rises...........................$160.8 million

Magic Mike......................................$101.9 million

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection........$ 60.2 million

Ice Age: Continental Drift......................$ 88.8 million

Savages.........................................$ 40.0 million

Moonrise Kingdom................................$ 36.0 million

To Rome with Love...............................$ 11.1 million

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Magic Mike."

"Ice Age: Continental Drift" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Entertainment released "The Amazing Spider-Man," and the company's specialty division, Sony Pictures Classics released "To Rome with Love."

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Savages" and "Ted." The company's specialty division, Focus Features, released "Moonrise Kingdom."

"Brave" was distributed by the movie studio division of The Walt Disney Co.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection."

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Eric Beech)