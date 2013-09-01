LOS ANGELES Following are the top 10 movies at North American (U.S. and Canadian) box offices for the three days starting August 30, led by "One Direction: This is Us," at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) One Direction: This is Us...........$ 17.0 million

2 (1) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 14.7 million

3 (2) We're the Millers...................$ 12.6 million

4 (5) Planes..............................$ 7.8 million

5 (*) Instructions Not Included...........$ 7.5 million

6 (6) Elysium.............................$ 6.3 million

7 (3) Mortal Instruments..................$ 5.2 million

8 (4) The World's End.....................$ 4.8 million

9 (*) Getaway.............................$ 4.5 million

10 (8) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$ 4.4 million

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

We're The Millers..............................$ 109.6 million

Elysium........................................$ 78.4 million

Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 74.0 million

Planes.........................................$ 70.8 million

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 55.0 million

Mortal Instruments.............................$ 22.7 million

One Direction: This is Us......................$ 17.0 million

The World's End................................$ 16.6 million

Instructions Not Included .....................$ 7.5 million

Getaway........................................$ 4.5 million

"The Butler" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein

Co.

"The World's End" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"Mortal Instruments," "Elysium" and "One Direction: This is Us" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio.

"We're the Millers" and "Getaway" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

"Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.

(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Sandra Maler)