Following are the top 10 movies at North American (U.S. and Canadian) box offices for the four days starting August 30, led by "Lee Daniels' The Butler," at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Lee Daniels The Butler..............$ 20.0 million

2 (*) One Direction: This is Us...........$ 18.0 million

3 (2) We're the Millers...................$ 15.9 million

4 (5) Planes..............................$ 10.7 million

5 (*) Instructions Not Included...........$ 10.0 million

6 (6) Elysium.............................$ 8.3 million

7 (3) Mortal Instruments..................$ 6.8 million

8 (4) The World's End.....................$ 6.1 million

9 (8) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters .....$ 6.1 million

10 (*) Getaway.............................$ 5.5 million

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

We're The Millers..............................$ 112.9 million

Elysium........................................$ 80.4 million

Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 79.3 million

Planes.........................................$ 73.8 million

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 56.6 million

Mortal Instruments.............................$ 24.3 million

One Direction: This is Us......................$ 18.0 million

The World's End................................$ 17.9 million

Instructions Not Included .....................$ 10.0 million

Getaway........................................$ 5.5 million

"The Butler" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein

Co.

"The World's End" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"Mortal Instruments," "Elysium" and "One Direction: This is Us" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio.

"We're the Millers" and "Getaway" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

"Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.

(Reporting by Ronald Grover; Editing by Marguerita Choy)