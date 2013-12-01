LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the five days starting November 27, led by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 110.2 million

2 (*) Frozen..................................$ 93.0 million

3 (2) Thor: The Dark World....................$ 15.5 million

4 (3) The Best Man Holiday....................$ 11.1 million

5 (*) Homefront...............................$ 9.8 million

6 (4) Delivery Man............................$ 9.7 million

7 (*) The Book Thief..........................$ 6.4 million

8 (*) Black Nativity..........................$ 5.0 million

9 (**)Philomena...............................$ 4.6 million

10 (6) Last Vegas..............................$ 3.8 million

(*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire..................$ 296.6 million

Thor: The Dark World.............................$ 186.7 million

Frozen...........................................$ 93.4 million

The Best Man Holiday.............................$ 63.4 million

Last Vegas.......................................$ 58.7 million

Delivery Man.....................................$ 19.4 million

Homefront........................................$ 9.8 million

The Book Thief...................................$ 7.9 million

Black Nativity...................................$ 5.0 million

Philomena........................................$ 4.8 million

"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

"Frozen," "Thor" and "Delivery Man" were released by Walt Disney Co.

"Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp..

"Black Nativity" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. "The Book Thief" was distributed by Twenty-First Century Fox.

"The Best Man Holiday" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"Homefront" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment

"Philomena" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.

(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sandra Maler)