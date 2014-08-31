LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Aug. 29, led by "Guardians of the Galaxy," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 16.3 million

2 (2) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 11.8 million

3 (3) If I Stay..............................$ 9.3 million

4 (*) As Above, So Below.....................$ 8.3 million

5 (4) Let's Be Cops..........................$ 8.2 million

6 (*) The November Man.......................$ 7.7 million

7 (5) When The Game Stands Tall..............$ 5.7 million

8 (6) The Giver..............................$ 5.3 million

9 (9) The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$ 4.6 million

10 (7) The Expendables 3......................$ 3.5 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 274.6 million

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 162.4 million

Lets Be Cops..................................$ 57.3 million

The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$ 39.4 million

The Expendables 3.............................$ 33.1 million

The Giver.....................................$ 31.5 million

If I Stay.....................................$ 29.8 million

When The Game Stands Tall.....................$ 16.3 million

The November Man..............................$ 9.4 million

As Above, So Below............................$ 8.3 million

"Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co. Disney distributed "The Hundred-Foot Journey," which was produced by privately held DreamWorks Studios.

"As Above, So Below" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"The November Man" was released by privately held Relativity Media.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

"If I Stay" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"Let's Be Cops" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.

"The Expendables 3" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

"The Giver" was released by the privately held Weinstein Company.

"When the Game Stands Tall" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio.

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)