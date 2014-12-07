Polanski cannot dictate terms to end rape case: LA prosecutors
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies by takings at North American box offices for the three days starting Dec 5, led by "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part I" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1..$21.6 million
2 (2) Penguins of Madagascar.................$11.1 million
3 (5) Horrible Bosses 2.......................$8.6 million
4 (3) Big Hero 6..............................$8.1 million
5 (4) Interstellar............................$8.0 million
6 (6) Dumb and Dumber To......................$4.2 million
7 (7) The Theory of Everything ...............$2.7 million
8 (8) Gone Girl...............................$1.5 million
9 (*) The Pyramid.............................$1.4 million
10 (9) Birdman.................................$1.2 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$257.7 million
Big Hero 6....................................$177.5 million
Gone Girl.....................................$162.9 million
Interstellar..................................$158.7 million
Dumb and Dumber To.............................$78.1 million
Penguins of Madagascar.........................$49.6 million
Horrible Bosses 2..............................$36.1 million
Birdman........................................$18.9 million
The Theory of Everything.......................$13.6 million
The Pyramid.....................................$1.4 million
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Big Hero 6" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"Dumb and Dumber To" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Interstellar" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Horrible Bosses 2," "Penguins of Madagascar" and "Gone Girl" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner.
"Penguins of Madagascar," "Gone Girl" and "The Pyramid" were distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox.
"Birdman" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.
"The Theory of Everything" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast.
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.