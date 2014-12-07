LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies by takings at North American box offices for the three days starting Dec 5, led by "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part I" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1..$21.6 million

2 (2) Penguins of Madagascar.................$11.1 million

3 (5) Horrible Bosses 2.......................$8.6 million

4 (3) Big Hero 6..............................$8.1 million

5 (4) Interstellar............................$8.0 million

6 (6) Dumb and Dumber To......................$4.2 million

7 (7) The Theory of Everything ...............$2.7 million

8 (8) Gone Girl...............................$1.5 million

9 (*) The Pyramid.............................$1.4 million

10 (9) Birdman.................................$1.2 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$257.7 million

Big Hero 6....................................$177.5 million

Gone Girl.....................................$162.9 million

Interstellar..................................$158.7 million

Dumb and Dumber To.............................$78.1 million

Penguins of Madagascar.........................$49.6 million

Horrible Bosses 2..............................$36.1 million

Birdman........................................$18.9 million

The Theory of Everything.......................$13.6 million

The Pyramid.....................................$1.4 million

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

"Big Hero 6" was released by Walt Disney Co.

"Dumb and Dumber To" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"Interstellar" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

"Horrible Bosses 2," "Penguins of Madagascar" and "Gone Girl" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner.

"Penguins of Madagascar," "Gone Girl" and "The Pyramid" were distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox.

"Birdman" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.

"The Theory of Everything" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast.

(This version has been refiled to fix fault in text formatting)

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Greg Mahlich)