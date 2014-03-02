Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK "Non-Stop," a thriller starring Liam Neeson as a U.S. air marshal trying to stop a string of murders on an international flight, collected $30 million (17 million pounds) in ticket sales to soar past this week's other new film, "Son of God," into the lead of the domestic box office.
"Son of God," based on "The Bible" television mini-series produced by "Survivor" producer Mark Burnett and his wife, Roma Downey, was second with $26.5 million in sales.
"The Lego Movie," which led the box office for three consecutive weeks, was third in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theatres with $21 million, according to studio estimates.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).