Cast member Zoe Saldana poses at the premiere of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in Hollywood, California July 21, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on August 1. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director of the movie James Gunn (C) poses with cast members Benicio Del Toro (L) and Chris Pratt at the premiere of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in Hollywood, California July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK "Guardians of the Galaxy," already the biggest film of the year, continued its improbable assault on the box office, collecting $10.2 million (6.25 million pounds) in weekend sales to lead all films after more than a month in theatres.

Featuring a cast of misfit super heroes that includes a machinegun-toting raccoon, "Guardians" has leapt from the pages of Marvel Comics to total $295 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theatres since its release on Aug. 1, according to studio estimates.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was second with $6.5 million in ticket sales for the three days from Friday through Sunday on a relatively slow post-holiday weekend. "If I Stay" was third with sales of $5.8 million, according to the box office tracking site Rentrak.

Walt Disney Studios, which distributed the juggernaut hit, said "Guardians" had claimed the number-one spot four times in its six weekends in release, a record for a Marvel movie. The global total for the film has topped $586 million, Disney said.

The R-rated comedy "Let's Be Cops," starring "New Girl" TV star Jake Johnson and comedian Damon Wayans, Jr. as friends who pretend to be policemen, took fourth with $5.4 million.

Spy thriller "The November Man," starring former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, rounded out the top five taking in $4.2 million.

The only widely released new film in theatres, "The Identical," a faith-based musical drama about an Elvis-like character, finished outside the top 10 with $1.9 million as most studios steered clear of releasing new films on a traditionally sluggish weekend.

Starring Ray Liotta and Ashley Judd, "The Identical" opened in some 2,000 theatres, about half the number of a larger budget release. The movie opened to harsh reviews, with 12 of 18 negative reviews and six mixed, according to the site Metacritic, which assigned the film a rating of 26 out of 100.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" was distributed by Walt Disney. Viacom'sParamount Pictures released "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

"If I Stay" was distributed by Time Warner's Warner Brothers studio. Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Let's Be Cops."

Relativity Media distributed "The November Man." "The Identical" was released by Freestyle Releasing.

(Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Rosalind Russell)