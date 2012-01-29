LOS ANGELES Survival story "The Grey" starring Liam Neeson topped the weekend movie box office charts with an estimated $20 million (12 million pound) in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

"The Grey" knocked last weekend's winner, "Underworld: Awakening," to second place. The vampire and werewolf sequel starring Kate Beckinsale brought in $12.5 million from Friday through Sunday.

New Katherine Heigl comedy "One for the Money" finished third with $11.8 million.

Open Road Films, a joint venture between theatre owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc, released "The Grey." The film unit of Sony Corp distributed "Underworld: Awakening." "One for the Money" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment.

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Xavier Briand)