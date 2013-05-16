FTSE edges up as Babcock, GKN gain
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON British oil company BP (BP.L) wants Prime Minister David Cameron to intervene with the U.S. government over the escalating cost of compensating U.S. companies for the Gulf of Mexico oil disaster in 2010, the BBC reported Thursday.
BP is still fighting a court battle in New Orleans over fines and other potential spill liabilities, but it struck a deal last year with a wide range of compensation claimants, including businesses.
The total amount was not set, and BP has set aside over $8 billion to make the payments, but it now sees those business economic loss (BEL) payments escalating, and is challenging the way they are being calculated - calling some of the claims "fictitious" and "absurd".
It has already lost one appeal to have the payments stopped and now plans to go to a higher court.
LONDON Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
LONDON Nissan wants the British government to help it source more components in Britain to ensure the carmaker complies with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the European Union's customs union.