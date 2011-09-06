LONDON BP chief executive Bob Dudley is to travel to Moscow next week as part of a trade mission led by Prime Minister David Cameron, as the oil giant battles headwinds in Russia, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.
BP is Britain's biggest investor in Russia, owning half of TNK-BP, the country's third-largest oil producer, and other investments.
The invitation to accompany Cameron was based on this position, the source said, adding BP's spat with its partners in TNK-BP, who have alleged billions of losses due to BP's failed plan to establish a parallel joint venture, with state-controlled Rosneft, was not on the agenda.
Last week, black-clad special forces raided BP's Moscow offices and searched for documents related to the failed Rosneft deal.
BP declined to comment.
