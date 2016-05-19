Signage for a BP petrol station in London, July 29, 2014. To match Exclusive BP-EXPLORATION/ REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

LONDON BP (BP.L) intends to raise 400 million pounds by issuing cash-settled convertible bonds, it said on Thursday.

BP said it intended to use the proceeds for "general corporate purposes" and that the move was part of its regular debt issuance process.

"This is hardly a surprise and probably a move to shore up the balance sheet ahead of the potential market volatility caused by the Brexit referendum," said analysts at Cenkos Natural Resources.

Shares in BP were down 1.5 percent at 359 pence at 0725 GMT, when the FTSE 100 index was 1.3 percent.

Last month the company reported an 80 percent fall in first-quarter profits as weak oil prices hit revenue.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)