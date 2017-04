Oil major BP Plc (BP.L) sold part of the stake its unit Castrol Ltd holds in Castrol India Ltd (CAST.NS), but said it would remain a majority shareholder in the company.

The company said it sold an 11.5 percent stake in the Indian lubricants maker to a range of domestic and international investors. It held a 71 percent stake in the company before the sale.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

