British oil major BP Plc (BP.L) said it would sell its 34.3 percent stake in the Yacheng gas field in the South China Sea to Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) for $308 million in cash.

"This sale is part of BP's ongoing global portfolio optimisation," BP China President Chen Liming said.

The sale takes BP's total divestments announced since 2010 to $37.8 billion.

Commercial production at Yacheng started in 1996. BP operated the field until January 1, 2004, when it handed over operations to project partner CNOOC (0883.HK).

The company expects the deal to close in the second half of 2013.

BP has undergone a massive rearrangement of assets - to refocus its Russian strategy and pay its dues on the oil spill in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in 2010 - with total completed and planned divestments of $65 billion, or about half its total market value.

