A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Britain January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

CAIRO BP (BP.L) has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.

The Qattameya Shallow-1 exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 1,961 metres in water depth of around 108 metres, the company said.

"This latest discovery confirms our belief that the Nile Delta is a world-class basin," BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said in a statement.

The well is 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Damietta city in northern Egypt. BP has 100 percent equity in the discovery.

BP produces around 40 percent of Egypt's total gas.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Susan Thomas)