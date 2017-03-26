Autos, Tesco spur European shares rebound
MILAN European shares bounced back from two days of losses on Friday as auto stocks rose following higher car sales in May and a strong update from Tesco offered relief to the battered retail sector.
CAIRO BP (BP.L) has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
The Qattameya Shallow-1 exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 1,961 metres in water depth of around 108 metres, the company said.
"This latest discovery confirms our belief that the Nile Delta is a world-class basin," BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said in a statement.
The well is 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Damietta city in northern Egypt. BP has 100 percent equity in the discovery.
BP produces around 40 percent of Egypt's total gas.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Susan Thomas)
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Mining giant BHP on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank needs more clarity on what kind of debt relief Greece will get from its international creditors if it is to buy Greek government bonds as part of its monetary stimulus programme, a source close to the matter said.