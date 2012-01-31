A BP logo is seen on a petrol station in London February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A federal judge on Tuesday said Halliburton Co (HAL.N) is not liable for some pollution claims arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, handing a setback to BP Plc's (BP.L) efforts to contain its own liability.

U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier said BP is required to indemnify Halliburton for third-party compensatory claims arising from pollution or contamination that did not originate from Halliburton property located above the land or water.

The judge, who oversees multistate litigation over the spill, said Halliburton would be responsible for punitive damages and civil fines under the federal Clean Water Act.

Halliburton had performed cement work on the Macondo oil well, which blew out in April 2010.

Barbier issued a similar ruling on January 26 limiting the liability of Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX, which owned the drilling rig involved in the spill.

(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel)