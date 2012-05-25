Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
JAKARTA Indonesia president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said on Friday oil major BP (BP.L) will invest 7 billion pounds ($11 billion) in the train 3 gas project in Indonesia and said he hoped it would help supply more gas to the domestic market.
Yudhoyono said around 40 percent of the production from the project in eastern Indonesia will be distributed to the local market.
"BP will add investment in the train 3 project. Its gas investment is $11 billion," said Yudhoyono.
(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Anthony Barker)
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).