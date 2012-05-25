Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON Oil major BP (BP.L) said it was no longer considering shipping gas from its Shah Deniz Stage 2 Gas field in Azerbaijan through the Nabucco pipeline, forcing the EU-backed project to offer a smaller alternative.
Iain Conn, BP's head of fuel refining and marketing said in a speech on Thursday that BP and Azeri state oil group Socar were now considering only two options for their gas - a smaller, pipeline from the Nabucco consortium, known as 'Nabucco West", and the South East Europe Pipeline (SEEP).
(Reporting by Tom Bergin)
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).