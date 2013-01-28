BP logo is seen at a fuel station of British oil company BP in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk (RUSSIA - Tags: BUSINESS ENERGY LOGO) - RTR39AHQ

LONDON BP (BP.L) has started production from new facilities at its Valhall field in the Norwegian North Sea, aiming to ramp up to 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second half of 2013, the company said.

Valhall's previous output averaged about 42,000 barrels per day, feeding crude into the Ekofisk oil stream, which forms part of the Brent oil pricing benchmark.

The Ekofisk crude stream as whole will produce some 278,000 bpd in February.

Production is transported via Ekofisk and then to Teeside in the UK, a BP spokesman said on Monday.

Including the new combined process and hotel platform, the Valhall field complex now has six separate manned platforms.

The redevelopment includes a new production, utilities and accommodation platform mounted on a fixed steel jacket, an external system of bridges and walkways linking the new platform to the existing Valhall complex, and a power-from-shore system.

BP said the power-from-shore system means direct emissions to air from the Valhall field will be close to zero.

BP said production at the new facilities had started on January 26. It is redeveloping the field to extend production to 2050 and give it the capacity to handle 120,000 barrels of oil and 143 million cubic feet of gas per day.

New York-listed Hess (HES.N) is the majority owner of the field with a 64.1 percent share, while BP Norway holds the rest.

