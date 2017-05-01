The logo of BP is on display at a petrol station in Moscow, Russia, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhi/File photo

HOUSTON The head of BP's Gulf of Mexico region said on Monday the oil company's use of a new seismic imaging technology has identified 1 billion additional barrels of "possible resources" at four of its U.S. offshore fields.

Richard Morrison, the BP region president, said at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston that its "full waveform inversion" imaging technology was applied to data from its Atlantis, Mad Dog, Thunder Horse and Na Kika fields.

The technology enhances the clarity of images collected from existing seismic surveys, particularly those involving complex salt structures that were obscured or distorted, the company said.

BP last week said its use of the imaging technology had identified 200 million barrels of possible resources at is Atlantis field alone. It plans to apply the technology to other fields in Azerbaijan, Angola, and Trinidad and Tobago, it said.

