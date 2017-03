Robert Dudley, Group Chief Executive of BP attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ABU DHABI The recent tumble of oil prices will create some discipline in the energy industry's capital spending, Robert Dudley, chief executive of oil giant BP (BP.L), said on Monday.

Dudley was speaking at an energy industry conference in Abu Dhabi. He also said it was hard to predict where oil prices would go.

(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Andrew Torchia)