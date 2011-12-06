Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
DOHA Oil prices are high enough to threaten economic growth and further rises could cause an economic slowdown in the United States and the wider world, BP's (BP.L) chief executive said on Tuesday.
"Right now we are probably walking a fine line," Bob Dudley told the World Petroleum Congress in Qatar, adding that the United States is most vulnerable because of its slim fuel tax buffer and heavy reliance on oil.
"There is a risk that the United States could be hit by high oil prices," he said, adding that any slowdown in the U.S. economy would inevitably weigh on global growth.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren)
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.