DOHA Oil prices are high enough to threaten economic growth and further rises could cause an economic slowdown in the United States and the wider world, BP's (BP.L) chief executive said on Tuesday.

"Right now we are probably walking a fine line," Bob Dudley told the World Petroleum Congress in Qatar, adding that the United States is most vulnerable because of its slim fuel tax buffer and heavy reliance on oil.

"There is a risk that the United States could be hit by high oil prices," he said, adding that any slowdown in the U.S. economy would inevitably weigh on global growth.

(Reporting by Daniel Fineren)