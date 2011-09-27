A BP logo is seen on a petrol station in London November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON BP (BP.L) said it was mulling a pipeline to transport gas from Azerbaijan to Central Europe amid doubts about the credibility of the pipeline plans currently on the table.

A BP spokesman said on Tuesday the London-based oil major and its partners in the Shah Deniz II field -- Norway's Statoil and Azeri state oil company Socar -- could build a pipeline from Turkey to the Romanian-Hungarian border.

The pipeline would transport 10 billion cubic metres (BCM) of gas per year which Azerbaijan's government said should be sold to European markets.

The proposal to build the South-East Europe Pipeline (SEEP), which BP first unveiled at a conference in Baku last week, is despite the fact that BP invited three consortia to submit bids on October 1 to build a pipeline for the gas.

However, the Shah Deniz partners have grown frustrated that none of the three groups has yet been able to present plans that absolutely guarantee they can fulfil any gas purchase obligations they take on, a source close to the matter said.

"The preference would be to have one of the three that are bidding come up with something," the source added.

The three groups competing to build the infrastructure to carry Shah Deniz II gas to Europe are Nabucco, Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Interconnector Greece-Italy (IGI) Poseidon.

Nabucco, which is backed by Austrian energy company OMV (OMVV.VI), German utility RWE (RWEG.DE) and Hungarian oil group MOL MOLB.BU, is the most ambitious of the three projects, aiming to transport up to 31 BCM a year, but its size means it needs additional supplies to be commercially viable.

"There is frustration that Nabucco have stuck to their giant pipe plan," the source said.

TAP, supported by Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas (EONGn.DE) and Swiss EGL EGL.S, and Poseidon, backed by Italian utility Edison EDN.MI and state-controlled Greek utility DEPA, both need to secure agreements and permits.

Richard Tawse, head of finance at BP Azerbaijan, told the Baku conference last week that the aim of SEEP was to ensure a viable export option existed.

"Without competitive pipeline offers, the sale of Shah Deniz gas to distant European markets would prove uncommercial," he said.

The European Union supports Nabucco as a means of reducing the continent's reliance on Russian energy.

Socar declined to comment. A Nabucco spokesman in Vienna said the group would submit a "concrete" proposal to the Shah Deniz Consortium.

(Additional reporting by Stephen Mangan in London, Sylvia Westall in Vienna and Margarita Antidze in Baku; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)