Signage for a BP petrol station is pictured in London July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON One of two 200,000-barrel-per-day crude distillation units at BP's (BP.L) Rotterdam refinery has been shut for maintenance, a company spokesman said on Friday.

He declined to comment on the duration of the planned work. Industry intelligence group Genscape said on Wednesday that a CDU at the plant had been shut that morning.

"One CDU is shut for maintenance," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)