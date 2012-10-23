Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
TOKYO Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, joining a record-setting session for global markets as investors cheered upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings on Wall Street.
MOSCOW Russia's government has no objections to Rosneft's (ROSN.MM) deal to buy TNK-BP TNBP.MM on anti-trust grounds, Interfax reported the country's economy Minister Andrei Belousov saying on Tuesday.
Rosneft on Monday tightened its grip on Russia's oil industry with a $55 billion deal to buy TNK-BP that also makes Britain's BP (BP.L) a one-fifth shareholder in the state-controlled company.
British recruiting company Hays said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at constant currencies on growth in Europe, Australia and Asia.
EDINBURGH British outsourcer Serco posted a 14 percent fall in underlying trading profit to 82 million pounds ($102 million) in the year to December, meeting targets as it emerges from an overhaul.