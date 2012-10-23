MOSCOW Russia's government has no objections to Rosneft's (ROSN.MM) deal to buy TNK-BP TNBP.MM on anti-trust grounds, Interfax reported the country's economy Minister Andrei Belousov saying on Tuesday.

Rosneft on Monday tightened its grip on Russia's oil industry with a $55 billion deal to buy TNK-BP that also makes Britain's BP (BP.L) a one-fifth shareholder in the state-controlled company.

(Reporting By Megan Davies; editing by Melissa Akin)