MOSCOW Russian oil company Rosneft, seeking to buy BP and its partners out of rival oil producer TNK-BP, is preparing to launch a 20 billion rouble (405 million pounds) bond it delayed last week, a banking source said on Friday.

Rosneft is seeking to borrow at least $15 billion (9 billion pounds) from foreign sources for the deal. Ratings agencies have said the deal stretches its credit metrics and it could risk a downgrade if leverage increases sharply as a result of the deal.

(Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Writing by Melissa Akin)