Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Russian state major Rosneft is able to fund the cash part of its acquisition of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP with borrowing from western banks, CEO Igor Sechin told journalists on Monday.
Earlier, Rosneft announced deals worth about $55 billion (34 billion pounds) to buy TNK-BP from its current partners, Britain's BP and the AAR consortium grouping four Soviet-born tycoons.
In first part of the deal, Rosneft will buy BP's one-half stake for around $27 billion in cash and stock.
In stage two, the AAR consortium of four Soviet-born billionaires who control another half of TNK-BP, would get $28 billion in cash.
"We have a valid agreement on the principles of a sale by AAR," Sechin said, adding that the price "suited AAR".
LONDON Associated British Foods, owner of discount fashion retailer Primark, said on Monday it was not seeing any signs that British consumers were starting to rein in spending, contradicting official data which has pointed to a slowdown.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.