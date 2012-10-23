A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW Russia's Rosneft (ROSN.MM), which has announced a $55 billion deal to buy BP (BP.L) and its partners out of rival producer TNK-BP TNBP.MM, said Rosneft would sustain dividend payouts at 25 percent of net profits after consolidation.

"The increase in debt levels is in no way connected to dividend payments," chief executive Igor Sechin told a conference call on Tuesday.

